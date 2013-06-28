Conn. man arraigned in Hernandez murder case

Massachusetts authorities said the third man they were looking for in connection with the slaying case involving ex-Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has been located in Florida.

By DAVE COLLINS and DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - A Connecticut man arrested in connection with the murder case against former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to a Massachusetts firearms charge.

Twenty-7-year-old Carlos Ortiz appeared Friday in North Attleborough court. He has been ordered held without bail until a July 9 hearing.

Before the arraignment, Ortiz's attorney, John Connors, said he spoke to his client for the first time Friday when he was returned from Connecticut. Ortiz was arrested Wednesday.

Connors declined to comment when asked whether Ortiz was cooperating with authorities and what he knows about the killing of Boston semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd.

Connors said he doesn't know the details of his client's relationship with Hernandez except that both are from Bristol, Conn.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Lloyd's slaying.

