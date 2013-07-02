Newtown mural stolen in Southington - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Newtown mural stolen in Southington

Police in Southington are searching for whomever stole a piece of a mural dedicated to the 20 children and six educators who were killed in Newtown in December.

Someone stole a black and orange butterfly made of wood.

Twenty-six butterflies were painted by local artists and installed on the mural last week.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.