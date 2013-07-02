Firefighters rescue baby deer in Milford

Firefighters saved a fawn that was trapped under a collapsed pool in Milford Tuesday afternoon.

The baby deer was found on the west side of town by the animal control officer.

After getting the fawn out of the collapsed pool, the emergency workers were able to corral the baby deer and took it to an animal rehabilitation center in Enfield as a precaution.

The animal was not injured in the process.



