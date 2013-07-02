Boston double homicide linked to Hernandez

Police in the Connecticut hometown of Aaron Hernandez say Boston authorities have asked for their help with an investigation into a double homicide connected to the former NFL star.

Hernandez has already been charged with murder in the shooting death of his friend Odin Lloyd. His body was found June 17 near Hernandez's home in Massachusetts.

Bristol Police Lt. Kevin Morrell says the request from Boston police in the double homicide case was based on evidence developed through the investigation of Lloyd's slaying. He said Tuesday police searched the same home in Bristol for both investigations, and a vehicle was seized at the address on Friday.

Two people were killed in the shooting in Boston's south end on July 15, 2012. Boston police have declined to comment on whether Hernandez is being looked as a possible suspect.

