Esty to hear about issues facing Conn. veterans

U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty is holding a roundtable discussion to hear from Connecticut veterans about issues they are facing.

The 5th congressional district Democrat is expected to discuss matters such as health care, backlogs in the Veterans Administration, employment and education.

Esty is scheduled to meet Wednesday with veterans, local elected officials and representatives from state and local veterans organizations, social service groups, workforce development programs and colleges. The event is expected to run from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Simsbury Town Hall.

Esty said a bill she recently introduced ensure the timely replacement of military decorations for service members, veterans and their families was inspired by local veterans who contacted her office seeking help with requests for replacement medals.

