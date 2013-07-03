Chimp victim tries again to sue Connecticut for $150M

A Connecticut woman disfigured by a friend's chimpanzee in 2009 is trying again to sue the state for $150 million.

The state claims commissioner dismissed Charla Nash's attempt last month to get permission to sue, saying that when she was attacked, the law allowed private ownership of chimpanzees. The state generally is immune to lawsuits, unless allowed by the claims commissioner.

Nash appealed Wednesday to the legislature. Her attorneys say the state had the authority and obligation to seize the chimp but took no action despite a warning it was dangerous.

Nash was blinded, lost both hands and had a face transplant after being mauled in Stamford. She reached a $4 million settlement last year with the estate of the chimp's owner, who died in 2010.

