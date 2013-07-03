Cops: Evidence found in secret Hernandez apartment

The New England Patriots released tight end Aaron Hernandez on Wednesday "following his arrest in the investigation of a homicide" last week in North Attleboro, Mass., the team announced in a statement.

Court documents indicate the search of a secret "flop house" leased by former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has turned up what police say could be key evidence in the murder case against him.

Search warrants records indicate that police searching the Franklin, Mass., apartment found a sweatshirt and baseball cap similar to what Hernandez wore the night of Odin Lloyd was killed.

A state trooper wrote that the clothing could help place Hernandez at the crime scene and establish his location before the killing.

The records also indicate police found boxes of ammunition in the apartment.

Hernandez is accused of orchestrating Lloyd's execution-style shooting June 17, after Lloyd angered Hernandez by speaking to certain people at a nightclub.

His attorneys say the evidence against Hernandez is circumstantial and he's eager to clear his name.

