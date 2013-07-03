Suspect arrested for attack on 93 year old woman

Police have arrested a man for an alleged home invasion in which at 93 year old woman was attacked.

According to Enfield Police Toby Berthiaume, 38 of Enfield, attacked the woman during the home invasion in addition stealing her jewelry on May 6, 2013.

Berthiaume has been charged with home invasion, burglary, assault on an elderly person and larceny.

He is being held on $1 million bond and is due in Enfield Superior Court on Friday to be arraigned.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.