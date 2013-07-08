PD: Sex assault claim that put community on edge was hoax

A woman claiming to be the victim of a violent sexual assault is facing charges after police said she made up a story that someone attacked her inside her home in April.

The Suffield community has been on edge since the crime was reported, but they can all breathe a sigh of relief knowing it never actually happened.

After it was reported in April, Suffield residents told Channel 3 Eyewitness News that those things didn't seem to happen in their town.

"Shocked that it even happened, you know, Suffield is a small town so it was scary," said Heidi Stephen, of Suffield. "But even more concerned that someone would lie about something like that."

Kelly Wilson, 29, is facing several charges, including filing a false police report and misusing the 911 system.

Officials said Wilson claimed a man wearing a ski mask came to her door twice in one night, but she turned him away. Then an hour later, she told police she turned around to see him inside her home pointing a gun at her.

She claimed he beat her and sexually assaulted her. She then called 911, and police said that when they arrived they found her lying on the kitchen floor bruised and bleeding.

Investigators immediately launched a large-scale manhunt, even setting up checkpoints on the roads to find the man responsible.

Suffield Police Chief Michael Manzi told Eyewitness News the more they uncovered, the more things didn't make sense.

"Within several hours into the investigation certain things arose that led us into a different direction," Manzi said.



After a months-long investigation, police said they uncovered the truth and found out the assault never happened. In fact, they believe Wilson injured herself.

A month later, Wilson confessed. Wilson told police she did it because she wanted her fiancee, who was out of state on military duty, to come home, according to court documents.

Wilson said she had to come up with something "sensational and believable," according to court documents.

"She took a steak knife from the kitchen utensil drawer and intentionally cut herself numerous times on different parts of her body," Wilson told police, according to court documents.

Court documents revealed Wilson choked herself with a dog collar to "make it more convincing."

Wilson said she had realized what she had done to herself, she took a shower and "while doing so hit herself in the right eye with a hand-held shower sprayer," court documents said.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News Suffield is a quiet, close-knit community and that Wilson moved in just weeks before she reported the attack.

"It's sad because it's a cry for help, and she does need that," said Ben Rodriguez, of Suffield. "But at the same time, she caused a lot of anxiety and took advantage of a lot of first responders."

Wilson is expected to be arraigned at Enfield Superior Court to answer to the charges on July 16.



Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.