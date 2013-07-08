CT Supreme Court’s Annual Day Trip for Kids

Click here for more information!



The program is scheduled for Thursday, July 11, and Tuesday, Aug. 6; on July 11, the Judicial Branch for the first time will offer tours given in Spanish. Supreme Court Justice Carmen E. Espinosa will conduct a tour of the Supreme Court courtroom in Spanish at 11:45 a.m., and a Judicial Branch employee will interpret at the other stops.

-Justice Dennis G. Eveleigh will conduct three tours of the Supreme Court courtroom:

9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

-On Aug. 6, Justice Andrew J. McDonald will conduct three tours of the Supreme Court courtroom:

9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Call External Affairs Division at 860-757-2270.