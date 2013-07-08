Great Frozen Desserts from ISkream

Visit their Facebook Page and your family could be featured on an ISkream product!



Caramelized Banana Split with folks from ISkream



Ingredients:

6 bananas

Truvia Baking Blend

Banana Iskream

crѐme fraiche

grated lemon

sea salt

fresh cherries and mint for garnish

Directions:

Split the bananas lengthwise and lay them out on a baking sheet covered in parchment paper. Sprinkle generously with the Truvia Baking Blend. Place under the boiler and watch closely until the bananas start to caramelize on top and turn a deep golden brown. Be careful not to let them burn. As the bananas cook, place approx. 2 cups of crѐme fraiche in a bowl. Add 1 tbsp grated lemon rind, 1 tsp Truvia Baking Blend and a sprinkle of sea salt. When bananas are ready place them in a banana boat. Add 3 scoops of Iskream Banana ice cream. Top with a generous scoop of crѐme fraiche and garnish with pitted cherry halves and chopped mint leaves.

Serves 6

Courtesy of Susan Patrick, founder of Iskream & Chef Joel Gamoran

Donuts and Coffee

Ingredients:

1 1/8 cup whole milk

¼ cup sugar

2 ¼ tsp active dry yeast

2 whole large eggs

1 ¼ stick unsalted butter

4 cups all purpose flour

¼ tsp salt

Directions:

Warm milk and sugar to 110 degrees (if you don't have a candy thermometer make sure the milk mixture is warm but not too hot or it will kill the yeast). Add yeast to the warm milk and let it sit until it foams. Beat in eggs and melted butter, once again, making sure the butter is not too hot. Add the flour and the salt to the wet mixture and blend with a dough hook of a mixing machine for at least 5 minutes or until the dough looks smooth and satiny. Cover and let the dough rise for at least an hour. As the dough rises, heat a saucepan with several inches of canola oil until it is very hot, but not burning.

When you are ready to cook the donuts, place the dough on a lightly floured board and pat down gently with your fingers to make a flat piece of dough. Using cups or biscuit cutters, cut out your donut shapes. Drop one or two donuts at a time into the hot oil. They will immediately rise to the top. After 1 minute, flip the donuts over to cook on the other side or until a nice golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Test the first donut to see if it is cooked through. If it isn't, lower your oil temperature slightly to allow for longer cook times. Donuts can be dusted with a mixture of ½ cup Truvia Baking Blend and ½ tsp cinnamon. Place warm donuts on a plate with dollop of Iskream Java Chip in the hole.

Yields approx 12 donuts

Courtesy of Susan Patrick, founder of Iskream & Chef Joel Gamoran