Lauryn Hill starts prison sentence for taxes

Lauryn Hill has started serving a three-month prison sentence in Connecticut for failing to pay about $1 million in taxes over the past decade.

Ed Ross, a spokesman for the federal Bureau of Prisons, says the Grammy-winning singer reported Monday to the federal prison in Danbury.

Hill started singing with the Fugees as a teenager in the 1990s before releasing her multiplatinum 1998 album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

She pleaded guilty last year in New Jersey to failing to pay taxes on more than $1.8 million earned from 2005 to 2007.

The South Orange, N.J., resident had faced a maximum sentence of 1 year each on three counts of failing to file taxes.

Her attorney had sought probation, arguing that Hill's charitable works, her family circumstances and the fact she paid back the taxes she owed should merit consideration.

