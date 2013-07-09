The Channel 3 Kids Camp Benefit Ride

The Channel 3 Kids Camp Benefit To Ride



Sunday July 14th.

All tickets include our homestyle BBQ served 12:00pm - 2:30pm!

REGISTRATION AND TSI PRE-PARTY

Event day registration and pre-ride party is from 9:00am to 11:30am at TSI Ellington Harley-Davidson, Buell. Take time to grab some coffee, check out our prizes for the day, and enjoy the music.

RIDE & DESTINATION

The escorted ride will leave promptly at 12:00pm, traveling scenic roads through Connecticut until reaching our destination at Sun Valley Beach Resort in Stafford Springs.

AFTER RIDE PARTY

At the after ride party fill up on our barbecue with BBQ Chicken, peppers/onions/sausage, baked beans, homemade potato salad from The Country Diner, homemade pasta salad from Casey's Cafe, fresh garden salad and TSI's own coleslaw.

The afternoon music stage welcomes The Marshall Tucker Band with WPLR emcees Chaz & AJ in the Morning. They'll hit the stage at 3:00pm.

Go to the after party, kicking off at approximately 1:15pm, with an open invitation to the public.