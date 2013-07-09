Hartford Police arrest murder suspect

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a murder in Hartford's North End that happened on May 13, 2013.

Hartford Police said the victim Javar Preston was shot several times in the head and torso near the intersection of Blue Hills Avenue and West Euclid Street.

Police arrested Omar Flinch, 20, of Hartford and charged him with murder as well as several firearms charges. He is being held on $1 million bond.

Preston's murder was the city's seventh homicide of the year at that time.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.