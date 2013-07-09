Arrest made in threatening graffiti

A graffiti artist was arrested at a skate park in Hartford after he was witnessed spray painting threats against city leaders.

Hartford Police said Matthew McLaughlin, 28, was charged with breach of peace and criminal mischief after workers in nearby office buildings noticed him spray painting a guillotine at the park along Main Street.

The park, also referred to as Heaven Skate Park, is a skate park that tolerates graffiti with graffiti on every wall around the park.

According to police McLaughlin had a list of politicians, including Hartford Mayor Pedro Segerra and other political organizations he was going to include in his work.

Police arrived while the work was in progress and were able to stop him before it was completed.

