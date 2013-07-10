Recipe of The Week: Sand Pudding - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Recipe of The Week: Sand Pudding

Ingredients

    1 pkg Vanilla Wafers

    2 Oreos

    8 oz Cream Cheese

    ¼ C Butter

    ⅔ C powdered sugar

    2 small pkgs French Vanilla pudding mix

    2¾ C Milk

    12 oz Cool Whip

 

Instructions

    Add Vanilla Wafers and 2 Oreos to your food processor and crush until they resemble sand.

    In a small bowl, cream together softened 8 oz cream cheese, butter, and powdered sugar.

    In another larger bowl, mix pudding with milk.

    Add Pudding mixture to the cream cheese mixture.

    Fold in all of the Cool Whip.

    Layer into bucket in this order: sand, pudding, sand, pudding, etc.

 

Notes

Allow to chill in fridge at least one hour before serving.