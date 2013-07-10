Recipe of The Week: Sand Pudding

Sand Pudding Recipe

Ingredients

1 pkg Vanilla Wafers

2 Oreos

8 oz Cream Cheese

¼ C Butter

⅔ C powdered sugar

2 small pkgs French Vanilla pudding mix

2¾ C Milk

12 oz Cool Whip

Instructions

Add Vanilla Wafers and 2 Oreos to your food processor and crush until they resemble sand.

In a small bowl, cream together softened 8 oz cream cheese, butter, and powdered sugar.

In another larger bowl, mix pudding with milk.

Add Pudding mixture to the cream cheese mixture.

Fold in all of the Cool Whip.

Layer into bucket in this order: sand, pudding, sand, pudding, etc.

Notes

Allow to chill in fridge at least one hour before serving.