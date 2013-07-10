Better Food: Caribbean Red Snapper

Caribbean Red Snapper with Allspice and Coconut Sautéed Coleslaw

with Prudence Sloane



Serves 2-3

Ingredients:

12 oz red snapper fillet, cut into 2-4 serving pieces

1 teaspoon allspice

salt

black pepper

flour for dusting

1-2 tablespoons coconut, peanut or vegetable oil

2 teaspoons coconut, peanut or vegetable oil

4 cups packaged coleslaw

1 red bell pepper, sliced thin

½ med onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

½ cup water

1 teaspoon salt to taste

¼ cup coconut milk

¼ -1/2 teaspoon habanero sauce (hot sauce) to taste

Directions:

Season fish with the allspice and refrigerate for 30 minutes up to 1 hour. Right before cooking sprinkle the fish with plenty of salt and pepper and dredge lightly in flour shaking off any excess. In a sauté pan large enough to hold the fish without crowding, heat the pan. Add enough oil to cover the bottom of the sauté pan. When the oil is hot place the seasoned fish skin side down in the pan. Crisp and brown the skin, about 2-3 minutes. Turn the fish over and place the pan in a 425-degree oven for about 4-5 minutes or until the fish is just beginning to flake. Remove from the pan and let rest for 5 minutes to gently continue cooking.

In a large sauté pan add the coleslaw, onion, red pepper, thyme and 2 teaspoons of oil. Add 1/2 cup of water and turn the heat up to high. Simmer for 4-5 minutes or until the water has evaporated and the vegetables are beginning to go soft. Sauté for 1-2 minutes after all the water has evaporated. Remove from the heat and add the coconut milk and toss well. Season with salt and habanero sauce to taste. Serve the fish, skin side up with a wedge of lime on top of the sautéed vegetables.