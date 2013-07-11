Technology Tips with Cellular Chloe

Visit Cellular Chloe's Blog for all of today's products and more!







Tech Tips for Whatever You Are Planning This Summer

Whether you plan to hit the open road or stay local this summer here are some handy vacation tech tips and take-a-longs.

Use Your Phone

UPackingList

Just about everyone makes a list and checks it twice before they go on any kind of trip. There's just one problem. Half the time, you'll forget to add one thing and you'll never end up putting it in your bag. Who needs a tooth brush anyways? Then I found uPackingList.

1. There are a TON of preloaded items including necessities like toiletries and clothing, but it also has additions like preparations such as getting prescriptions or emptying your camera's memory card. Those aren't things I would personally think of on a check off list right away but at the same time, it's something commonly forgotten.

2. You'll most likely have your phone/tablet with you on your trip. The best part of having a digital list is that when you're unpacking at your destination/ repacking to head home, your list is already done for you! Plus, that paper list is probably the most common forgotten vacation item anyways.

TripIt

This is a great place to keep all of your flight info, rental car details as well as other things like Maps or itineraries you may need to reference along the way.

Waze

Even if you are staying local and doing day trips, don't you wish you could have right down to the second traffic info while you're driving? With this app you can have it all. All you have to do is have Waze running while you're driving and it'll give you updates on what's going on up ahead. Whether its traffic, an accident, or police up the road, you'll be in the know. The best part is that this app is updated from the people around you. Who knows what's going on better than those who are experiencing it at that moment? There's also a gas tracking feature so you can get the best price when you need it. In the idea of being a safe driver, you might want to activate the voice command and the hand gesture features so you aren't entering text when you are driving.

*Don't forget to bring some power!

You are bound to bring eReaders and tablets, smartphones and speakers so make sure you bring whatever you need to charge them!

Monster Outlets To Go-You might want to bring a universal charger so you don't need multiple chargers. $60

Monster Power-If you are going to be limited for outlets (like a hotel room or a stateroom on a cruise) this will turn one outlet into three plus two USB ports and it's small and portable. $30

Juicebar Mobile Chargers

Don't run out of phone battery all day at the beach or hiking or wherever summer takes you. Take a charge with you. Charge the Juicebar at home so you have it when you need it. $39

Don't forget the Tunes!

Monster Clarity provides incredible sound in a little package.

Beats Wireless Hi Def Stereo Bluetooth Headphones say goodbye to headphone wires!

Monster DNA totally customizeable color with Ultra-Dynamic Sound and Advanced Noise

Isolation and one last very important feature,

Tangle-Free, ControlTalk™ Cables!