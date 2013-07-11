Pork Tenderloin with Chef Mike of Big Y

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Crunchy Asian Slaw from Big Y



Ingredients:

2 Pork tenderloins approximately 24 ounces each

5oz Full Circle Organic Garlic sauce

Directions:

Place the tenderloins into a gallon sized Ziploc bag with the garlic sauce and marinate in the refrigerator for 2 to 4 hours.

Preheat grill to 400 degrees. Drain the pork tenderloins and pat dry. Place the tenderloins on the grill and close the lid. Turn down one side of the grill to low leaving the pork to cook on the high side. Turn the tenderloins over to brown and mark the other side. When both sides have grill marks, place the meat to the low side of the grill for 12 to 15 minutes or until a meat thermometer registers 145 degrees. Take the meat off the heat and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Crunchy Asian Slaw

Ingredients-

1.5 lbs Napa Cabbage cored and shredded

2 cups shredded red cabbage

1 cup shredded carrot

1 cup thinly sliced snow peas

1 bunch scallions chopped

For the vinaigrette

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1/4 cup dark sesame oil

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon Big Y honey

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1/4 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper

Directions:

Place the vinaigrette ingredients into a small plastic container with a tight fitting lid. The dressing can be made 4 days ahead. Place all of the coleslaw ingredients into a mixing bowl. Shake the vinaigrette vigorously and pour over the slaw and mix well. Serve with the sliced pork.

This recipe serves 6 people.