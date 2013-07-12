Malloy's Newtown review panel meets again Friday

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's panel that is reviewing school safety, mental health and public safety following the Newtown school massacre is continuing its work.

The Sandy Hook Advisory Commission is scheduled Friday to hear from a national school safety expert and review legislation passed by the General Assembly.

Lawmakers approved a wide-ranging bill that includes numerous gun control measures including a ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, an expanded ban of assault weapons and additional background check requirements. School safety and mental health provisions were also part of that legislation.

Malloy's panel previously released a list of preliminary gun law changes for lawmakers to consider. Members are expected to present a final package of recommendations on mental health and school safety near the end of this year or early next year.

