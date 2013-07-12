Scot and Kara are Cooking with Chef Plum

You can find Plum Luv Foods on YouTube and on Twitter: @Chef_Plum



Ribeye spring rolls

Directions:

1 ribeye fork shredded, (braised for a few hours in beer or wine till super tender)

1/4 cup (ish) napa dashi slaw (Recipe below)

5 apple slices

1 tbls green onion thinly sliced

1 grilled peace cut in half purred in a blender with a little ginger

1 Rice paper

Directions:

1. Wet the rice paper in warm water

2.in <http://2.in> the middle of the paper spread HALF of the slaw

3. place a few green onions on top

4. place the shredded beef on top of the veggies

5 layer the apple slices on top of the beef then the rest of the slaw as well.

6. gently fold the rice paper over the fillings pulling snug

7. fold in the sides and continue to roll

8. slice in half and serve with grilled peach sauce!

Napa dashi slaw

Ingredients:

1 cup knife shredded napa cabbage

1/2 tbls dashi miso

1/2 tbls greek plain yogurt

1 teas mustard

1 thinnly sliced shallot

1 tbls chopped green onion

1 teas minced fresh ginger

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Mix the dashi, sour cream, ginger and mustard together thoroughly and season.

2. Toss in the rest of the ingredients and mix well allow to sit for 5- 10 min before serving.