Saving with The Crazy Coupon Chick

Coupon Inserts:

3 inserts! 1 SmartSource, 1 RedPlum and 1 Target Purina insert!

Retail:

$20 mail in rebate when you spend $50 on Olay products! you can find the form on my Facebook <https://www.facebook.com/TheCrazyCouponChick>

Drug Stores/Grocery Stores

Rite Aid- FREE Reach toothbrushes! On sale for $2.99 and we have a printable coupon for $1 off at coupons.com!

Walgreens-Tons of good B1G1 deals including Purex, Right guard, Dry Idea, Dial and backpacks!!! Look for coupons inside this Sundays papers to make it an even better deal!

CVS: There are some great deals on toilet paper! Charmin is on sale for 2/$20 and if you buy 2, you will get back $5 in ExtraCare bucks. also, Quilted Northern 12 pk are on sale for $6.99 with a $1.50 ExtraCare Buck! Make sure to check out the coupon database at YesWeCoupon to find any coupons to make these deals even better!

Price Chopper- Buy 10 items in their list of 10/$10 and get an additional .10¢ off per gallon of gas!