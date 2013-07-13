Zimmerman jury begins 2nd day of deliberations

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) -
Jurors reconvened in the courtroom at 9 a.m.
Saturday. A few smiled as the judge addressed them before they left the
courtroom to continue their discussions.
The jury began deliberations Friday afternoon as
police and civic leaders in this Orlando suburb went on national
television to plead for calm in Sanford and across the country, no
matter what the verdict.
"There is no party in this case who wants to see
any violence," Seminole County Sheriff Don Eslinger said. "We have an
expectation upon this announcement that our community will continue to
act peacefully."
During closing arguments, the jury heard dueling
portraits of the neighborhood watch captain: a cop wannabe who took the
law into his own hands or a well-meaning volunteer who shot Martin
because he feared for his life.
Zimmerman's lawyers put a concrete slab and two
life-size cardboard cutouts in front of the jury box in one last attempt
to convince the panel Zimmerman shot the unarmed black 17-year-old in
self-defense while his head was being slammed against the pavement.
Attorney Mark O'Mara used the slab to make the
point that it could serve as a weapon. He showed the cutouts of
Zimmerman and Martin to demonstrate that the teenager was considerably
taller. And he displayed a computer-animated depiction of the fight
based on Zimmerman's account.
He said prosecutors hadn't met their burden of
proving Zimmerman's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Instead, he said,
the case was built on "could've beens" and "maybes."
"If it hasn't been proven, it's just not there,"
O'Mara said. "You can't fill in the gaps. You can't connect the dots.
You're not allowed to."
In a rebuttal, prosecutor John Guy accused
Zimmerman of telling "so many lies." He said Martin's last emotion was
fear as Zimmerman followed him through the gated townhouse community on
the rainy night of Feb. 26, 2012.
"Isn't that every child's worst nightmare, to be
followed on the way home in the dark by a stranger?" Guy said. "Isn't
that every child's worst fear?"
One juror, a young woman, appeared to wipe away a tear as Guy said nothing would ever bring back Martin.
The sequestered jury of six women - all but one of
them white - will have to sort through a lot of conflicting testimony
from police, neighbors, friends and family members.
Jurors deliberated for three and a half hours when
they decided to stop Friday evening. About two hours into their
discussions, they asked for a list of the evidence. They will resume
deliberations Saturday morning.
Witnesses gave differing accounts of who was on top
during the struggle, and Martin's parents and Zimmerman's parents both
claimed that the voice heard screaming for help in the background of a
911 call was their son's.
Zimmerman, 29, is charged with second-degree
murder, but the jury will also be allowed to consider manslaughter.
Under Florida's laws involving gun crimes, manslaughter could end up
carrying a penalty as heavy as the one for second-degree murder: life in
prison.
The judge's decision to allow the jury to consider
manslaughter was a potentially heavy blow to the defense: It could give
jurors who aren't convinced the shooting amounted to murder a way to
hold Zimmerman responsible for the killing.
To win a manslaughter conviction, prosecutors must show only that Zimmerman killed without lawful justification.
O'Mara dismissed the prosecution's contention that
Zimmerman was a "crazy guy" patrolling his townhouse complex and
"looking for people to harass" when he saw Martin. O'Mara also disputed
prosecutors' claim that Zimmerman snapped when he saw Martin because
there had been a rash of break-ins in the neighborhood, mostly by young
black men.
The defense attorney said Zimmerman at no point
showed ill will, hatred or spite during his confrontation with Martin -
which is what prosecutors must prove for second-degree murder.
"That presumption isn't based on any fact whatsoever," O'Mara said.
In contrast, prosecutors argued Zimmerman showed
ill will when he whispered profanities to a police dispatcher over his
cellphone while following Martin through the neighborhood. They said
Zimmerman "profiled" the teenager as a criminal.
Guy said Zimmerman violated the cornerstone of
neighborhood watch volunteer programs, which is to observe and report,
not follow a suspect.
Zimmerman's account of how he grabbed his gun from
his holster at his waist as Martin straddled him is physically
impossible, Guy said.
"The defendant didn't shoot Trayvon Martin because
he had to; he shot him because he wanted to," Guy said. "That's the
bottom line."
But to invoke self-defense, Zimmerman only had to
believe he was facing great bodily harm, his attorney said. He asked
jurors not to let their sympathies for Martin's parents interfere with
their decision.
"It is a tragedy, truly," O'Mara said. "But you can't allow sympathy."
With the verdict drawing near, police and city
leaders in Sanford and other parts of Florida said they have taken
precautions for the possibility of mass protests or even civil unrest if
Zimmerman, whose father is white and whose mother is Hispanic, is
acquitted.
There were big protests in Sanford and other cities
across the country last year when authorities waited 44 days before
arresting Zimmerman.
About a dozen protesters, most of them from outside
central Florida, gathered outside the courthouse as the jury
deliberated. Martin supporters outnumbered those for Zimmerman.
