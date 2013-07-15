Sen. Murphy to host export expo and forum

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is hosting an expo and forum to help expand Connecticut's relationship with Europe, the state's largest export market.

As chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on European Affairs, Murphy is holding his first "Export Expo & Forum." It is scheduled for Monday at the Margaret Morton Government Center in Bridgeport.

The event is expected to include a panel discussion with representatives from European Union countries and federal trade officials. They are expected to discuss current and future opportunities for Connecticut businesses in Europe.

The list of participants includes officials representing Germany, Italy and Great Britain, as well as the US. Acting Deputy Under Secretary for International Trade and the Grocery Manufacturers Association. Bridgeport Mayor Bill Finch is also scheduled to attend.

