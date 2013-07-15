Community mourns death of Glastonbury teenager

Family and friends in Glastonbury continue to mourn a local teen killed in a crash Sunday.

Police said Jane Modlesky, 17, died when the SUV she was driving crashed into a tree in the 400 block of Woodhaven Road around 5 a.m.

"This is a tragic loss of a young life for our senior class and school community," Glastonbury High School Principal Nancy Bean said. "Jane was an incredible student athlete and a recognized leader within our school. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jane's family at this time."

It's not clear where the teenager had been or where she was going. The crash is still under investigation.

"We don't want to make any speculations at this point," said Glastonbury Police Agent James Kennedy.



Kennedy told Eyewitness News that they are looking into if speed or the weather played a factor in the crash.

Modlesky was a senior at the school and played lacrosse, Bean said. She also held a leadership position with the Big Brothers, Big Sisters group at the school and volunteered for a church program.



The calling hours for Modlesky are 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Mulryan Funeral Home on Hebron Avenue in Glastonbury, according to the Facebook page made in her honor.

A funeral will also be held on Friday at St. Paul's Church on Main Street in Glastonbury, the page stated. However, no time has been determined yet.

A memorial with balloons and flowers has been set up at the crash site. On Sunday night, a large group of friends gathered at the memorial.



Tire tracks were still visible at the scene Monday evening.

A Facebook page was setup in honor of Modlesky.

"Not a day goes by when I don't think about you. Love you so much Janey," one friend wrote.

"I am shocked and heartbroken at the loss of this beautiful soul," another friend wrote.



Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 860-633-8301.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

