Kara’s Cure: Intuitive Energy Healer

Hartford Family Institute-Divine Communication Workshop
At the Hartford Family Institute with Wendy De Rosa
Aug 17 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
This workshop is a sneak peak to the tele-course Divine Communication offered in October through the Held in Light School of Intuitive Studies.
This workshop will cover:
• How you heal through connecting to the Divine
• Defining spirit guides, angels and the divine.
• How to receive Divine messages.
• Feeling the Frequency of Angels and Guides
What to bring:
• Comfortable clothes
• Notebook and something to write with
• An intention to grow and expand spiritually.
Head to Held in Light for more information!