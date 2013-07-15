Kara’s Cure: Intuitive Energy Healer

Hartford Family Institute-Divine Communication Workshop

At the Hartford Family Institute with Wendy De Rosa



Aug 17 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

This workshop is a sneak peak to the tele-course Divine Communication offered in October through the Held in Light School of Intuitive Studies.

This workshop will cover:

• How you heal through connecting to the Divine

• Defining spirit guides, angels and the divine.

• How to receive Divine messages.

• Feeling the Frequency of Angels and Guides

What to bring:

• Comfortable clothes

• Notebook and something to write with

• An intention to grow and expand spiritually.

Head to Held in Light for more information!

