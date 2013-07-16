Mystic native Matt Harvey asks New Yorkers about Matt Harvey - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Mystic native Matt Harvey asks New Yorkers about Matt Harvey

NEW YORK (WFSB) -

Mystic native and Mets pitcher Matt Harvey was on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and asked New Yorkers all about Matt Harvey.

The people he was interviewing seemed to be huge fans of his, although no one actually knew that Harvey was the one asking them all the questions about him.

