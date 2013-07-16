Refreshing Items from Whole Foods Market

Find these great products at Whole Foods Market!
Watermelon Mint Lemonade
Serves 16
Ingredients:
6 cups 1-inch cubes seedless watermelon (from about a 5-pound melon)
5 oz fresh lemon juice (about 2-3 lemons)
6 cups water
1/4 cup honey
Mint sprigs, for garnish
Directions:
Purée watermelon and lemon juice in blender until smooth; transfer to a large container. Add water
and honey; stir until dissolved. Pour over ice in tall glasses, garnish with mint and thin slices of watermelon, if desired, and serve. Feeling adventurous? Try pureeing the mint!
Tropical Cherry Ice Cream
Ingredients:
I bag of frozen Cherries
1 bag of tropical blend
Half of a can of coconut milk
1/3 cup of Honey
Directions:
Add all ingredients into blender