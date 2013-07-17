Better Food: Spinach Ravioli

Goat Cheese & Spinach Ravioli with Tomato, Basil & Walnuts

Prudence Sloane

Yield: Enough for 2 large servings or 6 appetizer portions

Here is a simple light summer sauce that works great for all three.

Ingredients:



1 package of Difiore* Goat Cheese & Spinach ravioli (1 dozen ravioli)

4 large plum tomatoes, skinned, seeded and diced, 2 cups (peeling optional)

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup dry white wine

2 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced

8 medium basil leaves, torn into 1" pieces

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons chopped toasted walnuts (toasting optional)

Shavings of fresh Parmesan cheese

Sauce:

Chop the walnut halves into quarter pieces. Using a sauté pan that will hold all the walnuts in one layer add the walnuts and let lightly brown (about 2 minutes), while tossing frequently to prevent burning. Remove from the heat and further chop the walnuts to about 1/8". Hold aside.

Drop the tomatoes into boiling water for 15-30 seconds. Remove and place in an ice water bath. Peel. Cut in half and squeeze the seeds out. Roughly chop the tomatoes. Hold aside.

Bring a large pot of water to boil. Add the frozen or fresh ravioli. Bring back to a gentle boil and boil for 6-8 minutes.



In the meantime, heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large sauté pan and add the tomatoes. Sauté gently until tomato begins collapses and oil separates - about 3-5M. Add the wine and the garlic and sauté for 1 minute to cook off the alcohol. Take off the heat and season with salt to taste. Add the fresh basil. When the ravioli are done, gently remove them from the water and plate. Spoon the sauce over the ravioli. Drizzle with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil. Sprinkle the chopped nuts on top and shavings of fresh Parmesan cheese.

*Difiore Pasta, 556 Franklin Ave. Hartford