Teens work to cleanup parks in Waterbury

Waterbury city officials have had problems with vandalism at some of its parks and is now getting some help from teenagers.

Dozens of teens were in Fulton Park Wednesday doing tasks such as weed whacking and clearing away shrubbery.

The teens get paid minimum wage to clean up the parks across the city. It gives them a summer job and keeps them busy, city officials said.

"It's a good feeling to see that from generation to generation that this Fulton Park is going to be here and it's going to be in such great shape because so many people young and old care about it," said Michael Salvio, who is with the Historic Overlook Community Club.



It's part of a city based initiative, that's so successful, it keeps growing.

"This year they've added 10 additional children to help out with the work that we have ahead of us," said Waterbury PAL Activity Coordinator David Valardo.

Just last week, all-terrain vehicle donuts tore up the ground at Hamilton Park. And last month, someone spray painted offensive graffiti at Murray Park.

By cleaning up the park, the teens will earn a little extra money, but they say they were really doing it for future generations.

"I've learned that I can help myself and the community and I can see little kids smile," said teenager Nadia Blair of Waterbury.

The five week program that runs through August. Many of the teens Eyewitness News spoke to said they'll come back next year.

