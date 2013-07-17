Plan approved for breakdown of Newtown donations

Families of the 26 children and educators killed in the Connecticut school shooting last year will receive $281,000 each under a final plan approved for dividing up $7.7 million in donations.

The families of 12 surviving children who witnessed the Dec. 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School will each get $20,000. Two staff members who were injured will get $75,000 each.

The Newtown-Sandy Hook Community Foundation released the final plan Wednesday after a draft plan was recommended last week.

The foundation was asked to divide up more than $11 million raised with the help of the United Way. The foundation decided to divvy up $7.7 million to the families and survivors, and to have committees decide on uses for the remainder of the donations.

