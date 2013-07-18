Officials warn of unhealthy air quality in Connecticut

Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is predicting there will be unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups over the coming days due to expected elevated concentrations of ozone pollution.

From Thursday through Saturday, DEEP said there will be unhealthy air quality for the elderly, as well as adults and children with respiratory disease such as asthma. They can experience breathing difficulty, coughing, throat irritation and worsened asthma episodes.

DEEP said the highest levels of ground-level ozone will likely occur across south central and southeastern Connecticut on Thursday. High levels of ozone are expected to expand further inland on Friday and Saturday.

People sensitive to ozone should avoid strenuous outdoor activities and remain indoors in air conditioned environments.

DEEP predicts the heat wave will end late Saturday.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.