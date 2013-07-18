Riverfest, Justin Bieber come to Hartford in 2013

A big crowd gathered outside Hartford Hilton Wednesday afternoon where they believe Justin Bieber is awaiting his concert.

Expect heavy crowds in Hartford Thursday night as Justin Bieber performs to a sellout crowd and the rescheduled Riverfest fireworks light up the night sky.

For both the city and the fireworks company, Thursday night was their best option to put on the show. Riverfest organizers said that when the new date was announced, they said they knew the date wasn't perfect.

It is a weeknight, Bieber is in town, and the state is currently dealing with its fourth heat wave of the year.

"People will still come both in Hartford and East Hartford," Charlie Myers of Riverfront Recapture said. "The businesses will still benefit, it's just a shorter timeframe. Bottom line is we're happy to still be able to do this and not just have it canceled outright. That was certainly in the cards."

There will be cold water stations outside of the XL Center for people attending the concert.



Riverfest officials told Channel 3 Eyewitness News when the new date was announced, they had trouble finding common ground with the heavily booked fireworks company and supporting police, fire and emergency crews.

With the state being in its fourth heat wave of the year, measures are being taken by city officials to make sure everyone is safe.

"We're collaborating with all event partners including Global Spectrum and Riverfront Recapture to ensure folks have access to care and services if the heat becomes too much," said Hartford Mayor Pedro Segarra. "It's also important that everyone take simple precautions and prepare to be outside for long periods of time during the heat."

Free water will be available to people attending Riverfest.



City officials said they weren't able to bring back the scheduled vendors, which they said would have cost the nonprofit private company another $30,000 to $40,000.

Even though all the vendors that usually make up Riverfest won't be at the event, there will be some festival food on hand.

There are a few things to remember if you decide to venture out into Hartford Thursday night:

All boat ramps in this area will be closed Thursday

Backpacks will not be allowed at Riverfest

The fireworks are set to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Organizers suggest getting to the area early to handle the traffic and claim a spot.

For more information on Riverfest, click the following link, http://riverfront.org/events.

The Greater Hartford Jazz Festival will be July 19, 20 and 21 at Bushnell Park. The even is free to the public and cooling tents will be able for people to beat the heat.

For more information on Greater Hartford Jazz Festival, click the following link, http://bit.ly/14YXITU.



