Dr. Petit and the Event at The CSC

This weekend is Family Harvest Day

On the Rooftop Garden at the Connecticut Science Center

Made possible through the support of the Petit Family Foundation

Part of the Women in Science Initiative



· Saturday and Sunday, 11 AM - 2PM

· Activities that the whole family can participate in

· Leaf Chromatography, Collecting seeds from the 4'Oclock Plants in Michaela's Garden, DNA Extraction from plants.

· Free with General Admission or membership

· You can get Information about the Science Center by clicking here!

