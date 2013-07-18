Grilling Kabobs with Big Y

Chili Marinated Beef Kabobs with Big Y



Ingredients:

1 1/2 lb. All Natural Angus Beef tenderloin, cut into 1-inch cubes

1/4 cup World Classics Trading Co. olive oil

- juice of 2 limes

- zest of 2 limes

4 garlic cloves, crushed

4 tsp. chili sauce

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

2 tsp. Big Y paprika

- Big Y salt and ground black pepper to taste

- nonstick cooking spray

- fresh chopped cilantro

1 cup sweet Thai chili sauce

Instructions

Place beef cubes in a shallow dish set aside.

In a small bowl, combine oil, lime juice and zest, garlic, chili sauce, red pepper flakes, paprika and salt and pepper to taste. Pour over beef cubes, flipping them to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Remove from marinade and thread onto kabob skewers discard marinade.

Spray grill grate with cooking spray and preheat to medium. Add beef kabobs and grill for 4 to 6 minutes on each side or until cooked to desired doneness.

Serve topped with cilantro and a drizzling of sweet Thai chili sauce if desired.

Servings: makes 6 (1-kabob) servings.