PD: Man accused of selling drugs, illegal firearms

The following photo of Antonio Small was provided by the Bridgeport Police Department.

The following photo of guns seized was provided by the Bridgeport Police Department.

State police arrested a 21-year-old man Wednesday in connection with selling drugs and illegal firearms in Bridgeport.



Investigators received information that they believed people were selling narcotics and illegal weapons out of an apartment in the 100 block of Hancock Avenue.



While executing a warrant at the residence, Antonio Small, of Bridgeport, was throwing items out of the kitchen window and into the neighbor's yard.

After he threw the items from the window, Small ran out the rear doorway of his apartment and jumped from a third-floor porch in an effort to escape. However, officers caught him on a second-floor porch where he was arrested.



One of the items located by police in the yard was a loaded semi-automatic firearm, which was found to have been stolen from Norwalk last year.

Officers said they seized the loaded semi-automatic firearm, crack cocaine and packaging from the neighboring yard. They also searched the apartment and found another .40 caliber semi-auto pistol, packaging materials and cash.

Small was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, operating a drug factory, destruction of property during search warrant, tampering with evidence, interfering with police and theft of a firearm.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.