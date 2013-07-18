CT residents deal with the 4th heat wave

One man and his dog, Ivan, cool off in the pool.

With the state's fourth heat wave in full effect, campers and counselors dealt with the high temperatures, and the governor told residents to conserve their energy.

Utility companies, governor ask residents to conserve power

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said the heat wave is causing a real strain on the electric grid.

"With temperatures expected to remain well into the 90s into the weekend, air conditioning and other needs are putting real strains on our electric grid," said Malloy in a statement. "Everyone can play a part in helping us cope with this demand, by taking a few simple steps to save electricity."

Utility companies are making a voluntary request for people to not overload on the use of appliances such as air conditioners during peak hours.

"Reducing demand for electricity can be as easy as setting the air conditioner to a slightly higher temperature, running washers, dryers, and dishwashers at night, and turning off lights and appliances that are not being used," said Malloy in a statement.

It is not an official warning, just a request to limit usage during the peak hours of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The ISO New England said the demand on electricity could reach a seven-year-old record.

Malloy said the current heat wave showed the importance of energy efficiency.

"We are putting aggressive initiatives in place to make Connecticut number one in the nation, when it comes to energy efficiency, because that is the basic building block of a sound energy policy," Malloy said.



For more ways on reducing energy use, click the following link, http://www.energizect.com/.

"In addition, efficiency brings down overall demands on and costs of the grid system, by reducing the volume of power that must be produced," Malloy said. "Through efficiency, we can shave peak demands for power, like the demand levels we are seeing now."

Officials warn of unhealthy air quality

Records have been set, heat advisories have been issued and utility companies are asking customers to conserve power as the year's fourth heat wave sizzles on.

Air quality alerts have also been issued for all of coastal Connecticut from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Thursday.

A heat advisory has been issued for the entire state, and an excessive heat warning was issued for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The worst of the heat wave will be felt Thursday and Friday, according to WFSB meteorologists, and that's when temperatures will reach the mid to possibly upper 90s over interior portions of the state.

Over the interior portions of the state, the combination of heat and humidity could push the heat index over 105 degrees Thursday, perhaps as high as 107 degrees, according to WFSB meteorologists. That is why the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning.

People were advised to limit strenuous outdoor activity, to drive less and to have air conditioners set at a few degrees higher, due to the poor air quality.

Campers keep cool at summer camp



According to the American Red Cross, children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to this heat. Along with staying hydrated, experts also suggested eating smaller meals more often and wearing loose, light clothing.

While many adults were being spoiled by air conditioning Thursday, many campers did not have that option. With these scorching temperatures, water was every kid's best friend.

"Hey campers feeling a little hot and toasty," said Tony Sharillo who is the director at Camp Ingersoll. "Then you should come out on the soccer field, and you can ride on our giant slip and slides. Stay cool!"

The kids at Camp Ingersoll usually experience the wilderness as much as they can. But on this stifling summer day, they're at a temporary water park.

"I just went in two little pools, and I had a water fight with some older people," said camper Sebby Zaleski.

They veered off the normal schedule Thursday and instead swimming twice a day, there was a slip and slides, sprinklers, sponges. More than a hundred staffers were also making sure they're drinking the water as well.

"This morning we did a big gulp. Everybody had to drink a big chug of water together," Sharillo said. "We make sure every camper has a bottle of water here on the property, and make sure they refill at least four times a day."

And just for Thursday, there was no limits on the popsicles at Camp Ingersoll.