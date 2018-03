3rd Annual Ride for Independence

To benefit Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation;

Sunday, July 21st;

Registration 9 to 11:30;

Ride leaves at noon

Starts & Ends at Fidelco, 103 Vision Way Bloomfield, CT 06002;

Call 860-243-5200 for more information!



All are welcome, whether 2 wheels or 4; families just $20/carload; bikers $40/bike includes passenger!