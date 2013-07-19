Quick, Healthy Recipes with Christine Ieronimo

Follow Christine's Blog for today's recipes and more by clicking here!
Refreshing Summer Corn Salad
Ingredients:
4 ears of corn cooked and cooled. (sweet local fresh corn is best)
2 cucumbers peeled, halved with seeds scooped out.
1 pint of cherry tomatoes, red and/or yellow and halved.
1 chopped red onion
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
2-3 leaves chopped fresh basil
Dressing:
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste (of course can use minced fresh garlic)
Directions:
Cut corn off of all 4 cobs.
Slice cucumbers and add with remaining ingredients.
Whisk dressing, add, toss and serve!
Zucchini Pizza Bites
Ingredients:
1 medium sized zucchini
Chunky tomato sauce
Mozzarella
Directions:
Cut up your zucchini into round slices
Bake in oven at 350* for 10-15 minutes until soft through middle
Add layer of sauce then top with mozzarella.
Bake in oven at 350 until cheese browns.
Let cool and serve!!
Low carb and delicious!