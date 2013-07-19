Quick, Healthy Recipes with Christine Ieronimo

Follow Christine's Blog for today's recipes and more by clicking here!



Refreshing Summer Corn Salad

Ingredients:

4 ears of corn cooked and cooled. (sweet local fresh corn is best)

2 cucumbers peeled, halved with seeds scooped out.

1 pint of cherry tomatoes, red and/or yellow and halved.

1 chopped red onion

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

2-3 leaves chopped fresh basil

Dressing:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste (of course can use minced fresh garlic)

Directions:

Cut corn off of all 4 cobs.

Slice cucumbers and add with remaining ingredients.

Whisk dressing, add, toss and serve!

Zucchini Pizza Bites

Ingredients:

1 medium sized zucchini

Chunky tomato sauce

Mozzarella

Directions:

Cut up your zucchini into round slices

Bake in oven at 350* for 10-15 minutes until soft through middle

Add layer of sauce then top with mozzarella.

Bake in oven at 350 until cheese browns.

Let cool and serve!!

Low carb and delicious!