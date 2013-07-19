Connecticut man sentenced for threatening letters

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for mailing threatening letters.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 46-year-old Roland Prejean, formerly of Thomaston and Morris, was sentenced to five years and 10 months Friday in federal court in Bridgeport.

Authorities say in 2010, Prejean mailed a letter claiming he had planted a hidden bomb on a remote timer in the Thomaston Post Office. The letter resulted in evacuations, but no explosive devices were found.

Prosecutors say Prejean mailed a letter to a judge in New London that included a substance that was falsely represented to be "liquid anthrax," and he sent threatening letters to a private individual and a probation officer.

Prejean's attorney says he has a history of severe mental illness.

