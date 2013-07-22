Trial begins for doctor accused of sex assault

A former East Hartford doctor charged with sexually assaulting some of his female patients is on trial on allegations involving one of the alleged victims.

The first trial of Edwin Njoku started Monday in Hartford Superior Court. He has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted five patients.

The case on trial Monday involves the most serious allegation against Njoku - that he forcibly raped a female patient at his East Hartford office in October 2011.

The woman also alleges Njoku touched her inappropriately on another occasion.

The other four patients allege Njoku touched them inappropriately during medical exams. Charges remain pending in those cases.

The allegations led the state Medical Examining Board to revoke Njoku's license to practice medicine last year.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.