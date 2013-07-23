Trial to continue in sexual assault case against doctor

Testimony will resume Tuesday in the trial of a former East Hartford doctor accused of sexually assaulting some of his patients.

Edwin Njoku is charged with raping a 30-year-old woman in 2011.

The alleged victim took the stand Monday.

She's just one of a handful of women who have come forward accusing Njoku of sexual misconduct.

Last year, the state revoked Njoku's medical license.

