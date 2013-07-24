West Haven approves plans for marijuana facility

West Haven's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved plans to put a medical marijuana growing facility in town.

The commission Tuesday night unanimously approved Fairfield-based Advanced Grow Labs application to grow the drug at a nursery on Frontage Road.

The facility still needs to get state permits. A year ago Connecticut adopted legislation to allow medical marijuana, and regulations are still being drafted.

The Department of Consumer Protection has said it plans to certify between three and 10 secured marijuana growing facilities.

The law requires growers to pay a $25,000 licensing fee.

David Lipton, managing partner of Advanced Grow Labs, says his facility would employ about 15 people.

