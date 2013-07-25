Scot, Kara learn about fish tail braids - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Scot, Kara learn about fish tail braids

Better Connecticut goes to Blades Salon in old Wethersfield and learns about a new trend that celebrities and models are using called the fish tail braid.

For more information, click the following link, www.bladesalon.com/

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.