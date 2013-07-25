Hartt Community Dance discusses upcoming program Le Corsaire - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Hartt Community Division Dance discusses upcoming program Le Corsaire

Samantha Dunster, who is the Artistic Director and Chair at the Hartt Community Division Dance Department and Laura Alonso, who is the General Director of Cuba's PRODANZACenter & Artistic Director of Laura Alonso Balle, discuss the upcoming performance Le Corsaire.

Le Corsaire will be performed inMillard Auditorium at The University of Hartford on Saturday, July 27.

Tickets are $10.

For more information, 860-768-4228 or go to the following website, HCD.HARTFORD.EDU.

