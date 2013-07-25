Prudence Sloane cooks pork chops with honey herb glaze

Brown Sugar Brined Boneless Pork Chops with Honey Herb Glaze & Mint & Pineapple Corn Coleslaw

The following recipe is from Prudence Sloane:



Pork is 30% leaner that it used to be and it's not easy to cook. It can't take the heat like yesterday's fattier cousins. Overcooking causes moisture loss. The more the meat is cooked the more the fibers in the meat tighten and squeeze out moisture. The lean cut of a pork loin should be cooked no higher than 140 degrees internal temperature and let rest for at least 5 minutes. Besides by not overcooking them, today's pork chops can benefit from soaking in a salt-water solution (brining) before cooking. The salt draws the moisture into the meat by osmosis.

Serving size – one 9-10 oz chop is one very large serving two small to average servings.

Glaze:

2 tablespoons olive oil or canola oil

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano, marjoram or thyme

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Stir together all the glaze ingredients.

Brine for four 10-oz portions

8 cups cold water

1 cup kosher salt

1/2 cup brown sugar

Four 9-10 oz boneless pork loins 1" to 1 ¼"" thick

In a large bowl or zip lock bag, add the salt and sugar to the water. Stir until dissolved. Add the pork chops, making sure the pork is covered in the brine and refrigerate for 2 – 3 hours. When ready to grill, remove the chops from the brine, pat dry and spoon ½ teaspoon on each side. Grill over high heat until nicely browned –about 2 minutes each side. Baste occasionally with the glaze. Turn the heat down to medium and continue grilling to an internal temperature of 140 degrees for about 3-5 minutes each side turning often. Let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Coleslaw: yield 2 ½ cups

2 cups coleslaw

1 cup fresh uncooked corn kernels (1 ear)

1/3 cup sliced thinly and chopped red onion

2/3 cup dice ¾" diced fresh pineapple

2 tablespoons minced fresh mint (about 24 leaves)

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

¼ teaspoon salt to taste

Toss all ingredients together and serve immediately or hold in the refrigerator for up to 6 hours. It will lose some of its crunch the longer it sits.

