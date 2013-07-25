Better Connecticut tours New London's lighthouses

Long Island Sound is very unique with many beautiful lighthouses lining it's shore.

Three are along New London Harbour and each one has it's own unique story. Recently, the governor issued a proclamation saying this is the summer of New London Harbor light.

There are many exciting events taking place and Better Buddy Olessa Stepanova got to learn all about it.

Tours depart from the Custom House Pier at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. The special boat tour to the New London Harbor Light is also available, departing weekly at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children. All proceeds go to the Harbor Lightouse Restoration Fund.

For more information head to www.nlmaritimesociety.org.

