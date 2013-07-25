Sandy debris turned into art

One homeowner along the shoreline is using art to help neighbors move forward from the mess still left behind from Storm Sandy.

Susan Ashelford, of Milford, lives in a neighborhood that was hit hard from the storm, which left debris everywhere.

"You live on the water because you love it," Ashelford said. "But, it can be so deadly and destructive at the same time."

Fortunately, Ashelford's home was spared, but some of her neighbors' homes were devastated by the super storm.

"It takes time, when you have to get the money yourselves," Ashelford said.

Ashelford's backyard was destroyed from the storm, and still sits in destruction nine months after the storm hit. Her shed is still lying on its side, and her fence is still broken.

The mess is what inspired her to turn destruction into art.

"I was looking at it and thought: what can I do?" Ashelford said. "Is there something I can make from all the debris, rather than sending it to the landfill?"

The raw fence posts were first created into a picture frame for Ashelford's nephew's wedding gift. She then used the fence to make towel hooks, key chain holders and yard signs.

These pieces of art are sold at her downtown gift store, Given to Gauche, and a portion of each sale goes to the Milford United Way Sandy Relief Fund.

Ashelford told Eyewitness News that she hopes it will bring money, and awareness to a shoreline that still needs help to get back on their feet.

"Take a ride, take a look," Ashelford said. "There is still a long way to go for some of these folks."