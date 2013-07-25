Better Connecticut grills Chicken Thighs with Big Y

Big Y Chef Mike Furtek prepares Chicken Thighs with Grilled Ratatouille and here is the recipe:



1 package Sam's boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 tablespoon World Classics Trading Co. olive oil

Juice of one lemon

¼ cup fresh chopped parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat your grill to 400 degrees. Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper. Cook the chicken thighs until the thickest piece is 165 degrees internal about 6 to 8 minutes for the whole package.

Place the cooked chicken into a bowl and toss with remaining 4 ingredients.

For the Ratatouille:

1 small eggplant cut into half inch discs

1 summer squash cleaned and cut in half lengthwise

1 zucchini cleaned and cut in half lengthwise

1 large Vidalia onion cut into ¼ inch discs

2 medium native tomatoes cored, skinned, seeded and chopped

¼ cup World Classics Trading Co. olive oil

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

To prepare the tomatoes, boil some salted water, core the tomatoes and cut an X on the bottom of each tomato. Plunge the tomatoes into the boiling water. The skins will start to come off in a few seconds. Lift the tomatoes out and place into ice water. When the tomatoes are cool enough to handle, peel off the skins, cut them in half and squeeze out the seeds, then dice and reserve.

Assemble all your prepared ingredients. Heat the grill to 400 degrees or prepare the charcoal grill.

In a bowl, toss the eggplant and squash with a very small amount of olive oil and salt and pepper. Grill each vegetable until just tender and place together on a sheet pan or large bowl. Placing the vegetables together will help to finish cooking them. When the veggies are cool enough to handle cut the eggplant into strips. Cut the summer squash and zucchini at an angle into strips and cut the onions in half. Place all of the veggies including the tomatoes into a bowl and sprinkle with the cayenne pepper, salt, pepper, and olive oil and mix well. Place the Ratatouille on a plate and serve the chicken thighs on top of the Ratatouille.

Serves 3 people.