Officials investigate dead ducks at a Meriden park

State officials picked up several dead ducks from Hubbard Park in Meriden on Thursday, in order to test for the cause of the deaths.

Town officials said as many as 10 or more dead ducks have been found around the pond, in the park, for the past two weeks, and they are unsure of the cause.

Many residents who take daily walks through the park have noticed that most of the ducks have seemed sick, and have even found some of them dead.

"I've seen dead ones over here by the boat ramp, right by the skate house," said Meriden resident, Mike Roberts. "A couple dead ones were in the water, right up against the ramp."

According to town officials the dead ducks have been found in the pond, and in the woods. They took some of the ducks to the vet, but the tests that were done did not show anything abnormal.

On Thursday, state officials picked up some ducks to complete their own tests, but the results will take a few days to be known.

Town officials said no geese or fish in the pond have seemed to be affected.

